Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,938 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lufax were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lufax by 6,974.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lufax by 101.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

