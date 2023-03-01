Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.51).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Performance

LON:EMG opened at GBX 273.15 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.64. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 277 ($3.34).

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Man Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,235.29%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,192.35). In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). Also, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,192.35). 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.