Marcus V. Brown Sells 12,500 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Entergy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,807,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

