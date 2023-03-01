MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,504,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,018,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MDxHealth Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. MDxHealth SA has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth comprises approximately 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MVM Partners LLC owned approximately 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

