Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of MED opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $197.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

