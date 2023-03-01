MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells $816,386.20 in Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bill Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

