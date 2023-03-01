MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,627,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $6,348,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.