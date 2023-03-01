MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

