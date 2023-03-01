MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,619,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 276,177 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

