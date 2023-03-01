MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Further Reading

