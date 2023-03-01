MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,197 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kyndryl by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 13.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 581.4% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

