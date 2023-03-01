MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $128.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.