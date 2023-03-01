MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

