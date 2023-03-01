MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 479 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $121.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

