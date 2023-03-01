MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 659 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $135.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio Company Profile

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

