MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

