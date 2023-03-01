MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.