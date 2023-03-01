MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGE Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

About MGE Energy

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

