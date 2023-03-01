MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 249 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $5,876,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth $3,161,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,947 over the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $139.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.