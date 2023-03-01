MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,876 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alight by 109.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

