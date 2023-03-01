MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 849 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,576 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

