MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 969 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

