MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $133,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

