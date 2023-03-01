MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.27. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.