MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.85. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.