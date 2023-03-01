MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

