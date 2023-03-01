MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Merchants by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 212,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.2 %

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.