MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBTX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

