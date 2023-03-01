MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Bumble by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 411,594 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

BMBL stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

