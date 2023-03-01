MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,135 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,986. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

