MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $159,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water by 35.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 273,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Primo Water by 3.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

