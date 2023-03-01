MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $21,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after buying an additional 396,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after acquiring an additional 239,912 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

UNFI opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.