MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 545,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 91.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE:OI opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

