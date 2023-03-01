MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

THS opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.