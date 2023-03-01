MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 862,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,938 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

