MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

