MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

