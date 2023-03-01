MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AAON by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AAON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

