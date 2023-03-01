MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,426 shares of company stock valued at $85,057,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HRI opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.12.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

