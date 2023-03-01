MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $999,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Motco lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

