MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About LXP Industrial Trust

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.