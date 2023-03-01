MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,365 shares of company stock worth $1,692,008 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

