MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after buying an additional 521,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $55,739.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,389.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $55,739.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,389.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

