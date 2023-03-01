MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.74. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $299.36.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

