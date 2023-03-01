MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.93 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $114.11.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.