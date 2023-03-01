MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.93 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

