MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,554 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

