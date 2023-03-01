MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $275,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,427. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,327.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

