MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $47,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 100.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Stories

