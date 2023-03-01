MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 967.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 380,194 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1,593.7% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sanmina Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.