MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $140.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.